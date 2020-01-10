Cavs and City Unveil Seventh Refurbished Court

With the winter months upon us, Clevelanders are spending a lot more of their time indoors. So it’s a perfect time to unveil a refreshed space in which they can gather and play. Families in the Glenville neighborhood on Cleveland’s east side will now be able to utilize a renovated basketball court this winter and for years to come. The Cleveland Cavaliers and City of Cleveland officially unveiled their latest refurbished court on Thursday, hosting a grand opening celebration at Glenville Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center.

Representatives from the Cavs and officials from the City of Cleveland formally opened the like-new space. Cleveland Cavaliers President Nic Barlage was joined by City Council President Kevin Kelley, Director of Public Works Michael Cox and Division of Recreation Commissioner Sam Gissentaner.

Following a press conference and official ribbon cutting on Thursday, 50 neighborhood kids who regularly frequent Glenville and other City of Cleveland Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Centers were treated to a basketball clinic on the new floor with Cavs Academy coaches.

Glenville is the latest of the Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center and high school basketball courts that the Cavs committed to refurbish in partnership with the City of Cleveland. The Cavs and City have already unveiled the renovated courts at Cudell, Earle B. Turner, Sterling, Estabrook, Lonnie Burten and Thurgood Marshall Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Centers.