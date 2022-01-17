DARIUS GARLAND NAMED NBA’S EASTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Wins award for first time of career and is second Cavalier to earn the honor this season; was one of only two NBA players to average at least 20.0 Points, 6.0 Rebounds and 12.0 assists during Cleveland's perfect 4-0 week

CLEVELAND – The NBA announced today that Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 13 (games played Monday, January 10, through Sunday, January 16). This marks Garland’s first career player of the week award and the 64th time a Cavalier has ever won the weekly honor, including the second time this season (Jarrett Allen in Week 3).

Garland led the Cavaliers to an NBA-best 4-0 record this past week, will all four victories occurring on the road against Western Conference opponents. The third-year guard posted a double-double in three games, including one triple-double performance, while averaging 20.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists (second-best in NBA) and 1.0 steal in 35.5 minutes per contest. He shot a perfect 15-of-15 from the foul line and was one of only two players in the NBA to average at least 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 12.0 assists last week (James Harden). Among Eastern Conference leaders, Garland was tied for first in double-doubles (3), triple-doubles (1) and free throw percentage (1.000) and ranked second in assists per game (12.8), fourth in plus/minus (+44) and tied for 17th in points per game (20.5). He handed out at least 11 assists and three of the four contests and his 5.67 assist-to-turnover ratio (51 assists, nine turnovers) was the second-highest for any NBA player that had at least 20 total assists last week (Spencer Dinwiddie, 7.0 A/TO).

Garland opened the week with a 12-point, 11-assist, five-rebound effort in Cleveland's 109-108 win at Sacramento on Jan. 10. He followed that up with his first career triple-double In the Cavaliers’ 20-point road win over Utah (111-91) on Jan. 12, tallying 11 points, a career-high 10 rebounds and 14 assists in 34 minutes. That night, Garland became just the fourth player in franchise history to notch a triple-double before the age of 22, joining LeBron James, Brad Daugherty and Kyrie Irving. In Cleveland's 114-109 victory at San Antonio on Jan. 14, Garland had a season-high tying 32 points, eight assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block, joining James (12 times) as the only players in Cavaliers history to finish a game with that stat line under 22 years old. Garland closed out the week by helping the team overcome an 18-point deficit in their 107-102 road win over Oklahoma City on Jan. 15 as he tallied a game-high 27 points (11-20 FG), a career-high 18 assists and five rebounds in 37 minutes. He became only the third player in NBA history to have at least 27 points, 18 assists and five rebounds before age 22 (Trae Young, Luka Dončić) and his 18 assists were tied for the most by any NBA player this season (Chris Paul on Nov. 2 vs. New Orleans). Garland also joined James (eight times), Andre Miller (three times), Terrell Brandon, John Johnson and Bobby Washington as the only players in franchise history to have at least 25 points and 15 assists in a single game.

Through his 38 appearances this season (all starts), Garland is averaging career highs in points (19.7), rebounds (3.3), assists (7.8, seventh-best in NBA), steals (1.26), field goal percentage (.467), free throw percentage (.918, third-best in NBA) and minutes (34.5) and has already notched a career-best 12 double-doubles. His plus/minus of +287 is the highest mark in the Eastern Conference. Additionally, Garland is one of just two players in the NBA averaging at least 19.0 points on .460 shooting or better and 7.0 assists (Nikola Jokić). The Cavaliers’ 26-18 record is the sixth-best mark in the Eastern Conference and the franchise’s best 44-game start since 2017-18 (27-17).

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker won Player of the Week accolades for the Western Conference.