What to Watch on FOX Sports Ohio This Week

As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 situation and the NBA Season being on hold, FOX Sports Ohio, the television home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, will begin re-airing games and memorable moments from the 2019-20 season and prior. Fans are encouraged to check back and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates on what games will be airing each week. This week’s schedule is listed below:

TUESDAY, MAY 26 AT 8:00PM

On May 5, 2006, the Cavaliers topped the Washington Wizards in a thrilling, double-overtime Game 6 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. LeBron James led the way for the Cavs with 32 points and Ronald Murray and Donyell Marshall scored 21 and 28 points, respectively, off the bench.

Damon Jones came off the bench and hit a jumper with just under five seconds left to give the Cavs the lead in which would prove to be the game-winning basket. Cleveland eliminated Washington with a 114-113 victory.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 AT 8:00PM

The Cavs completed one of the greatest playoff comebacks in NBA history on April 20, 2017 against the Pacers. At halftime, Cleveland was down 25 and found themselves down 26 at one point. LeBron James led the second half comeback with a 41 point, 13 rebound, 12 assist triple-double.

Five other Cavaliers scored in double-figures, including Kyle Korver and Channing Frye off the bench. The Cavs would win Game 3 119-114 and sweep the Pacers with a Game 4 win, 106-102.