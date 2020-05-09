What to Watch on FOX Sports Ohio This Week

As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 situation and the NBA Season being on hold, FOX Sports Ohio, the television home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, will begin re-airing games and memorable moments from the 2019-20 season and prior. Fans are encouraged to check back and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates on what games will be airing each week. This week’s schedule is listed below:

SUNDAY, MAY 10 AT 8:00PM

On May 17, 1992, the Cavaliers topped the Boston Celtics, 122-104, in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. This contest ended up being Larry Bird's last game in the NBA, announcing his retirement a few months later.

Six Cavaliers scored in double-figures, including all five starters. Brad Daugherty led the way with 28 points and nine rebounds. Hot Rod Williams scored 20 off the bench and Mark Price and Larry Nance each dished out nine assists. Reggie Lewis paced the Celtics with 22 as Bird added 12 points of his own.

MONDAY, MAY 11 AT 8:00PM

One of the more exciting Cavs playoff games in recent memory was Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2009. The Orlando Magic took Game 1 by one point in Cleveland and heading into Game 2, the Cavs were determined to even up the series.

Following a Hedo Turkoglu basket to put the Magic ahead with only a second remaining, LeBron James responded with deep three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the series at one apiece. James finished the game with 35 points and five assists. Zydrunas Ilgauskas recorded a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds as Mo Williams scored 19 of his own.

TUESDAY, MAY 12 AT 8:00PM

Cleveland and the Atlanta Hawks have met each other in the playoffs a number of times within the last few seasons. On May 4, 2016- in the Eastern Conference Semifinals- the Cavs made NBA history against the Hawks.

The Cavs made 25 three-pointers in Game 2, which set an NBA record for most three pointers made in a game in the regular season and postseason as Cleveland went 25/45 from behind the arc. J.R. Smith made seven threes of his own and ended up with 23 points. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving each made four triples and wound up with 27 and 19 points, respectively. This game was one of many that fan will remember en route to the franchise's first NBA title.