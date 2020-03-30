What to Watch on FOX Sports Ohio This Week

As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 situation and the NBA Season being on hold, FOX Sports Ohio, the television home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, will begin re-airing games and memorable moments from the 2019-20 season and prior. Fans are encouraged to check back and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates on what games will be airing each week. This week’s schedule is listed below:

MONDAY, MARCH 30 AT 8:00PM

Cleveland took the season sweep of the San Antonio Spurs on March 8 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Much like their first meeting in December, this one finished in overtime.

Andre Drummond was a force for the Cavs, as he piled up 28 points and 17 rebounds. Collin Sexton added 26 of his own and Kevin Love hit a big time three pointer in OT to stretch the Wine & Gold lead that would not be given up. "That's veteran leadership, guys who have been through it and dealt with those circumstances before. The adversity tonight, easily could have just laid down. Had many excuses but those guys took it upon themselves to lead the way and go scrap and go get a win," said coach J.B. Bickerstaff after the game.

SUNDAY, APRIL 5 AT 8:00PM

The first game out of the All-Star Break was a thrilling one. After being down by as many as 16 in the second quarter, the Cavs fought back and outscored the Wizards 32-12 over the final 12 minutes to take the 113-108 decision D.C.

Tristan Thompson got his 24th double-double of the season (10 points, 11 rebounds), with four points, four assists, two huge blocked shots and six rebounds in the pivotal fourth quarter. Collin Sexton added 25 points of his own in the win. J.B. Bickerstaff spoke highly of Thompson's preformance, saying "He goes out, he competes, he changes the game with his energy [and] his effort, his versatility on the defensive end switching on smalls and block shots at the rim. And he feeds everybody else and they feed off of his energy and the young guys see it shows them the way. That's proper leadership.”