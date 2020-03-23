FOX Sports Ohio to Air Memorable Cavs Games

As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 situation and the NBA Season being on hold, FOX Sports Ohio, the television home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, will begin re-airing games and memorable moments from the 2019-20 season and prior. Fans are encouraged to check back and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates on what games will be airing each week. This week’s schedule is listed below:

TUESDAY, MARCH 24 AT 8:00PM

In early March 7th, the Wine & Gold had the chance to sweep the Denver Nuggets in their 2019-20 season series, following a 111-103 win in the Mile High City back on January 11th.

Cleveland, who played just eight players, were led by Kevin Love's 27 points and Matthew Dellavedova's career-high 14 assists. Collin Sexton poured in 25 points and Tristan Thompson made a clutch defensive stop at the buzzer to secure the Cavaliers win.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28 AT 8:00PM

Division battles always present a tough, hard-fought game, and the Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons January 9th matchup in the Motor City was no different.

The game turned late in the third quarter after an 8-0 run by rookie Darius Garland, however Detroit held an eight point lead with just under five minutes to play. Led by Tristan Thompson, scoring a career-high 35 points and pulling down 14 rebounds as the Wine & Gold stormed back to force OT, eventually coming away with the 115-112 victory.