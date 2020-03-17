FOX SportsOhio to Air Memorable Cavs Moments

As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 situation and the NBA Season being on hold, FOX Sports Ohio, the television home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, will begin re-airing games and memorable moments from the 2019-20 season and prior starting tonight at 8:00 PM. Fans are encouraged to check back and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates on what games will be airing each week. This week’s schedule is listed below:

TUESDAY, MARCH 17 AT 8:00PM

Take a look back at the Cavaliers championship parade from Wednesday, June 22nd, 2016. Following the Cavaliers return home after overcoming a 3-1 series deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors, the streets of Cleveland were flooded with more than one million in celebration, as the 52-year Championship draught was ended.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21 AT 8:00PM

Relive the Cavaliers thrilling comeback against the Miami Heat on Monday, February 24th, where the Wine & Gold erased a 22-point deficit to top their Eastern Conference foe.

Rookie Kevin Porter Jr. poured in 30 points (a career-high) as Larry Nance Jr. and Kevin Love both made clutch baskets late in OT to help in the win. Following the game, Kevin Love spoke highly of Porter and Garland, saying their growth has been great for the team. "I think we were all proud of KP (Kevin Porter Jr.). He came out and had a career night. So that just shows you a ton of growth. Darius (Garland) made big plays down the stretch as well. So from our young fellas, it just was great for us when we decided to go big and mix it up in that fourth quarter and overtime. It was just a great showing.”