FOX Sports Ohio presents Cavaliers Live: Home Edition

From the comfort of their homes to the comfort of yours, tune in weekly as members of our Cavs broadcast team, including John Michael, Austin Carr, Angel Gray, Campy Russell and Jeff Phelps, gather virtually to keep Cavs fans connected to the team and game we all love and miss.

A new 30-minute Cavaliers Live: Home Edition episode will debut weekly and will feature stories around the broadcasters and Cavs, updates from around the league, and potential special guest appearances from the team.

Tune in for the first episode Sunday at 7:30 p.m., which will feature an appearance by Cavs Assistant Coach Antonio Lang.

The show will lead into Game 1 of the memorable 2016 NBA Finals between the Cavs and the Warriors. As previously announced, FOX Sports Ohio is airing each of Games 1 through 7 nightly at 8 p.m., starting with Game 1 on Sunday, and building up to Game 7 on Saturday, April 18th.

The games and Cavaliers Live: Home Edition shows will stream on FOX Sports GO; check local listing for show replays.

