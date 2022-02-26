Cavaliers Sign Tim Frazier

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Tim Frazier to a 10-day contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Frazier (6-0, 172) has appeared in 287 career NBA games (84 starts) with Philadelphia, Portland, New Orleans, Washington, Milwaukee, Detroit, Memphis and Orlando. He holds career averages of 4.9 points, 4.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 17.7 minutes. Additionally, Frazier has played in 15 postseason games over his career. Frazier has also played in 49 games (47 starts) over two seasons in the NBA G League and was named the 2015 NBA G League Most Valuable Player, posting averages of 16.1 points, 9.5 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 1.66 steals in 35.6 minutes with the Maine Celtics during the 2014-15 season.

This season with the Magic, Frazier appeared in 10 games (3 starts), averaging 3.7 points and 3.3 assists in 20.0 minutes per contest. Frazier will wear jersey number 12 for the Cavaliers.