Cavs Feed 350 Families Through Food Distribution

Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff and his wife Nikki, and President of Business Operations Nic Barlage, were among volunteers from the Cavs organization who worked hand-in-hand with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and their President and CEO Kristin Warzocha to hand out boxes of food to local families in need on Friday.

The Cavs and the Food Bank provided provisions to more than 350 families during a drive-thru food distribution at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Each preregistered family received a box of fresh produce to help them sustain during this current challenging societal climate. Appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols were followed.

The volunteers from the Cavs and the Food Bank also handed out PPE (personal protective equipment) packs to each family receiving food. Governor Mike DeWine’s COVID-19 Minority Health Strikeforce provided 4,000 total packs, so each family received four to take home.

The food distribution was part of a long-standing partnership between the Cavs and the Food Bank, as well as a continuation of the Cavs efforts to help those in need during the pandemic. Collectively, the Cavs/Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse organization has funded over 1 million meals to be available for those in need through multiple agencies across our region, including personal donations from Coach Bickerstaff and multiple players, as well as from the Cavs, Monsters and Canton Charge.

Friday’s food disbursement was among several events hosted by the Cavs as part of Team Up For Change, a virtual summit and week of local engagement activities focused on racial equality and social justice.