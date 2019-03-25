Cavs Host Firefighters Rescue Night at The Q

The Cavaliers are partnering with Jack Daniel’s for Firefighters Rescue Night on Tuesday, March 26th when the team hosts the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena at 7:00 p.m. The night will be dedicated to honoring those in the field of fire as well as teaching fans about fire safety.

The Cavs will specifically recognize four trailblazing women who are currently active in the Cleveland Division of Fire:

Lauren Phillips , who was sworn into the department in January 2019 and is the first female firefighter sworn into the department since 1989.

, who was sworn into the department in January 2019 and is the first female firefighter sworn into the department since 1989. Lt. Justina Saxby , who joined the department in 1985 and after more than 32 years of fighting fire, she now works at the department’s headquarters managing the scheduling system for all 26 stations.

, who joined the department in 1985 and after more than 32 years of fighting fire, she now works at the department’s headquarters managing the scheduling system for all 26 stations. Battalion Chief Deberra Schroeder , who was sworn into the department in 1985 and is the first woman to ever hold the Battalion Chief title in the department.

, who was sworn into the department in 1985 and is the first woman to ever hold the Battalion Chief title in the department. Lt. Daphne Tyus, who joined the department in 1989 and is the first African-American female firefighter in department history.

Other activities taking place throughout the night include:

A pregame photo opp with two fire trucks parked outside of the Discount Drug Mart Entrance located on Gateway Plaza across from Progressive Field.

parked outside of the located on Gateway Plaza across from Progressive Field. The Western Reserve Fire Museum and Education Center will be stationed outside of Section 108 offering fire extinguisher training as well as handing out additional fire safety information.

will be stationed outside of Section 108 offering as well as handing out additional fire safety information. The Vanguards of Cleveland , the city’s African-American and Hispanic Firefighters’ Society, will have an informational and recruiting table at Section 100/101.

, the city’s African-American and Hispanic Firefighters’ Society, will have an informational and recruiting table at Section 100/101. Of-age fans can stop by the Jack Daniel’s bar across from Section 124 to enjoy a drink, take a VR tour of the Jack Daniel’s Distillery and take home some Jack Daniel’s swag.

Through a special Cavaliers group ticket promotion for Firefighters Rescue Night, proceeds are benefitting the Western Reserve Fire Museum and Education Center, with Jack Daniel's matching the donation generated from the ticket sales.

Follow the night’s activities and pay thanks to firefighters on social media using hashtags #CLEFIRE and #JackFire.

Jack Daniel’s and the Cavs encourage fans 21 years of age and older to please drink responsibly.