Cleveland Cavaliers Partner with Fast to Integrate One-Click Checkout with Online Team Shop and at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers’ fans shopping on CavaliersTeamShop.com or attending games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will now be able to purchase their favorite official team merchandise with the ease of one click thanks to a new partnership with Fast.

Fast provides a streamlined one-click checkout service that allows fans to buy without the hassle of navigating through a cumbersome purchase process that requires repeatedly entering the same information with multiple redirects. This is the first time an NBA team has partnered with Fast.

The technology will be uniquely applied in-venue at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse utilizing QR codes that will be applied to seatbacks in the bowl, as well as on designated digital signs on the venue concourse. A simple scan of the code with a mobile device will quickly and seamlessly allow fans in attendance to make an instant purchase of the “Item of the Game” – such as a Cavs hat or shirt – presented by Fast.

For those shopping from home, the Fast checkout service will also be available for customers that purchase any item at CavaliersTeamShop.com, as well as on the online team shops of the AHL Cleveland Monsters and G League Cleveland Charge.

“We know our fans appreciate simplicity and providing a one-click purchase option greatly improves their shopping experience with us. Whether it be while shopping online at the Team Shop or at the FieldHouse for the discounted ‘Item of the Game,’ this technology eliminates the burden of executing multiple steps in order to get what you want,” said Nic Barlage, Cleveland Cavaliers president of business operations. “For those that have already experienced this convenience during their online shopping experiences, it is easy to understand why we feel this one-click service is critical to the future success of our e-commerce platform and the associated fan experience. We’re excited to be the first NBA team to utilize this technology alongside our partners at Fast.”

“The Cleveland Cavaliers are renowned within the NBA for creating a one-of-a-kind fan experience, and we were eager to partner with them to bring one-click and headless checkout to CavaliersTeamShop.com and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse,” said Domm Holland, CEO and Co-Founder, Fast. “They are true innovators in fan engagement, and we look forward to making it faster and easier for Cavaliers fans to support their team.”

Fast will also be integrated into a joint marketing initiative that leverages Cavaliers social media posts and email campaigns to promote merchandise, as well as a digital campaign around the upcoming 2022 NBA All-Star Game and week in Cleveland. The Cavs have over 27 million social media followers across all social media platforms, which is currently ranked as sixth most among all North American professional teams.