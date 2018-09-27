Cavaliers Name Liron Fanan Director of G League Player Development

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced the addition of Liron Fanan (LEE-ron Fan-an) as Director of G League Player Development. In her role, Liron will work to enrich Canton Charge players off the court through both League and team initiatives. In addition to her Charge responsibilities, Fanan will also utilize her extensive international basketball background to assist the Cavs scouting department and General Manager Koby Altman.

“We are thrilled to welcome Liron to the Cavaliers organization and for her to become involved in all of our basketball operations initiatives,“ said Altman. “She’s a basketball lifer with incredible experience internationally and has a great basketball acumen we are very fortunate to have.”

Fanan comes to Northeast Ohio after having spent the last nine years co-founding and managing her own agency, 2Talent Sports Management, where she built a roster of athletes to serve their needs through player contracts, individual business interests and community engagement. Prior to venturing on her own, Liron served as Assistant General Manager for Maccabi Tel Aviv from 2005 to 2009, where she oversaw the club’s marketing and ticket sales efforts in addition to her basketball responsibilities. Fanan, a native of Israel, also has spent time on the side involved with NBA Summer League, NBA Basketball Without Borders and the NBA’s Global Camp in Italy.