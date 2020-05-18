Cavs Celebrate 18th Annual Fan Appreciation Day presented by Discount Drug Mart

With the 2019-20 NBA season on hiatus, the Cleveland Cavaliers are excited to celebrate the tradition of Fan Appreciation Day presented by Discount Drug Mart in an all-new way. Hundreds of prizes will be given away on Thursday, May 21st on the Cavs Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok social platforms, as well as on Cavs.com/FanApp and the Cavs App.

“Every season our Fan Appreciation Day is one of the most rewarding and fun games on our schedule. This year, the appreciation we have for our fans has really gone to a different and higher dimension as we’ve faced the COVID19 journey together,” said Cavaliers President of Business Operations Nic Barlage. “While our schedule has be altered, our connectivity and bond with our fans has just grown stronger. We look forward to thanking our great fans during this special edition of Fan Appreciation Day presented by Discount Drug Mart.”

To tip-off the celebration, fans can head to Cavs.com/FiftyinFive to enter for a chance to win great prizes from the Cavs 50th season including a retro Cavs fanny pack, a Daniel "Booby" Gibson bobblehead or a 2016 NBA Championship fleece blanket. The Cavs will choose 10 lucky winners each day through Wednesday, May 20th.

Beginning on May 21st through May 25th fans can enter to win great prizes at Cavs.com/FanApp that include:

Exclusive autographed Cavs merch



Cavs Legion Lair Party presented by Hot Pockets*



A free week of a Cavs Academy Youth Basketball Summer Camp



A virtual one-on-one basketball training session with a Cavs Academy Coach



A virtual Q&A session with a Cavs personality

Please note: Due to the COVID-19 situation, timing and dates for delivery of prizes as well as the Legion Lair Party and Cavs Academy Camps will be determined. Additionally, on Thursday, May 21st fans can look forward a day full of fun and prizes that will include:

Every hour from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., fans can enter a contest to win autographed Cavs merchandise on one of the Cavs social platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok)



All fans who visit the Cavs App on Fan Appreciation Day will receive a code for a FREE small Curly Fry at participating Arby’s locations. The Cavs App is available for download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store.



On Cavs.com/FanApp, fans can find a Goodyear coupon for their next tire purchase on Goodyear.com from May 21st through June 30th.



A virtual watch party of the down to the wire Cavs vs. Denver Nuggets game from March 7th will stream on the Cavs Facebook and the Cavs App for fans in the FOX Sports Ohio market to enjoy

FREE computer and phone wallpaper downloads on Cavs.com/FanApp



Special new content will be shared across all Cavs social channels thanking fans for their continued support

A Team Shop Thank You on Cavs.com/Shop Cavs.com/Shop will be back up and running beginning May 21st. To celebrate Fan Appreciation Day, fans can score 50% off select Cavs merchandise including the 50th Season Collection, Statement jerseys, Classic jerseys and more (some exclusions apply). The Team Shop will also offer free ground shipping and a free mystery gift with all orders $25+ on May 21st. *Only available online. The Cavaliers Team Shop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse remains closed until further notice. #AllForFans ACROSS ALL SOCIAL MEDIA! Cavs Nation can join in on the Fan Appreciation Day conversation with hashtags #AllForFans. Fans can stay connected to the Cavaliers by following the Cavs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok and Snapchat (@Cavs). For more details on Fan Appreciation Day presented by Discount Drug Mart fans can check out Cavs.com/FanApp. The Cavaliers extend their special thanks to the Cavs Legion, the Canton Charge and partners who made it possible for all fans to have the chance to win fabulous prizes:

Arby’s



Cavs Legion



FirstEnergy



Goodyear



Hot Pockets



KeyBank



Metropolitan at the 9



Panini’s



Rocket Mortgage



Saucy Brew Works

