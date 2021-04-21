Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs Launch Fahrenheit Mobile Locker Room at RMFH

Fans can now order food from Fahrenheit inside the FieldHouse via the SeatGeek app and schedule a zero contact pickup at a unique designated heated locker.
Cavs.com
Posted: Apr 21, 2021

We've teamed up with renowned celebrity chef Rocco Whalen to bring you Fahrenheit's Mobile Locker Room at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Order the legendary Braised Short Ribs, Lobster Mac & Cheese, Wagyu Beef Quesadilla and more.

Access the exclusive mobile menu directly in the SeatGeek mobile app by tapping on the red "ORDER NOW" button to get started. You can conveniently order ahead or when you arrive.

Your food will be available for pick up from a designated heated food locker inside the FieldHouse near Fahrenheit, with zero contact from another person.

Be sure to use promo code STARTING5 to receive 5% off your order as a reward for trying something new and innovating with us.

Tags
Cavaliers, 2020-21 Season

Related Content

Cavaliers

2020-21 Season

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter