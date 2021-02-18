Cleveland Clinic ICU RN Kate Wright Selected as 9th Annual Cavs EveryFAN Recipient

The Wine & Gold called on Cavs fans to submit nominations for deserving unsung heroes to be named the 2021 Cavs EveryFAN and they delivered! Lifelong Clevelander Kate Wright has been selected as the 9th annual recipient for the 2021 Cavs EveryFAN distinction. Kate will be honored during the Cavs vs. OKC Thunder game Sunday, February 21st at 7:00 p.m. She will also receive free gas for a year courtesy of Speedway.

Kate, a Cleveland Clinic ICU RN, received two separate EveryFAN nominations from close family members who see firsthand Kate’s endless dedication and selflessness to her job and her patients. When the COVID-19 pandemic began last March, Kate’s critical care unit was quickly converted into a COVID unit, where she still today works countless 13+ hours shifts to lead as a rapid response nurse, charge nurse and preceptor to new nurses. Through picking up extra shifts at the hospital, helping care for her elderly grandmother and always remaining optimistic no matter the difficult circumstances, Kate continues to go above and beyond what it means to be a frontline worker in these critical times.

Earlier this week, Kate was surprised with the exciting news by Cavs in-game host Ahmaad Crump and beloved mascot Sir C.C. at her local Speedway as she was surrounded by her wife and a small group of friends and family.