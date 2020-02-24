Gary Wilson of Olmsted Falls Selected as 8th Annual Cavs EveryFAN Recipient

The Wine & Gold called on Cavs fans to submit nominations for deserving unsung heroes to be named the 2020 Cavs EveryFAN and they delivered! From numerous nominations, Officer Gary Wilson of Olmsted Falls has been selected as the 8th annual recipient for the 2020 Cavs EveryFAN distinction for going above and beyond in serving his community. Wilson will be honored at halftime during the Cavs vs. Miami Heat game tonight, Monday, February 24th at 7:00 p.m. He will also receive free gas for a year courtesy of Speedway.

Officer Wilson was nominated by an Olmsted Township resident who was personally touched by Gary’s presence as a first responder and his dedication to his community. She noted that he is a wonderful human being and a blessing to Olmsted Township.

Officer Wilson lost his son, Brett Wilson, a firefighter of Columbia Township last year, and even after the heartbreaking loss, has continued to go above and beyond what a first responder can do in serving his community with the highest standard.

Wilson was surprised with the exciting news at the Olmsted Township Police Department, when surrounded by his wife and coworkers, Cavs in-game host Ahmaad Crump, members of the Cavs Scream Team and Speedway representatives arrived to deliver the news.

Wilson will experience an unforgettable VIP Cavaliers gameday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday evening that will include dinner in a suite, a special courtside experience and more. In addition to his family, Wilson will be joined in attendance by more than 50 members of the Olmsted Township Police and Fire Departments.

Honorary EveryFAN Chair, Angel Gray, Cavs and FOX Sports Ohio sideline reporter, will be joined by Regional Manager of Cleveland Speedway, Dustin Lance, to present Wilson with special prizes at halftime including a giant Speedy Rewards® Card for Free Gas for one year.