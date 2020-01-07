8th Annual Cavs EveryFAN Night

The Wine & Gold are calling on Cavs Nation to submit nominations for Cavs fans who are everyday heroes, take pride in Northeast Ohio and deserve to be recognized for their “All for One, One for All” community spirit. The 8th Annual EveryFAN Night presented by The Convenience Stores of Speedway will take place on Monday, February 24th at 7:00 p.m. when the Cavs host the Miami Heat at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The honorary 2020 Cavs EveryFAN will receive an unforgettable VIP Cavaliers gameday experience that includes halftime recognition on the Humongotron, FREE gas for a year courtesy of Speedway and much more!

Fans are invited to submit nominations (in 500 words or less) at Cavs.com/EveryFAN. Nominations are open until Friday, February 7th. Submissions will be reviewed by a special committee which includes, among others, the previous EveryFAN winners. The 2020 Cavs EveryFAN will be selected based on the demonstration of five important qualities: work ethic, high moral values, community pride, Cavaliers pride and everyday heroism.

Last year, Dan Hoag of Strongsville (pictured above), was selected as the 2019 Cavs EveryFAN and treated to an unforgettable night out at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Out of hundreds of nominees, his selflessness and devotion to his community stood out. Hoag created an elaborate illuminated Christmas display at his home that draws thousands of onlookers from across the state. Over the past 30 years, he has raised over $100,000 in donations from those who visit the display and, in turn, donated those funds to local charitable causes and organizations, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Fostering Hope and Edna House for Women.

Previous EveryFAN winners include: Greg Kenepp of Cuyahoga Falls (2013), Reggie Winters of Massillon (2014), Kevin Edmond of Mentor (2015), Peggy Palazzo of Akron (2016), Corwyn Collier of Stow (2017) and Tequila Pennington-Calwise of Cleveland (2018).