7th Annual Cavs EveryFAN Night

The Wine & Gold are calling on Cavs Nation to submit nominations for Cavs fans who are everyday heroes, take pride in Northeast Ohio and deserve to be recognized for their “All for One, One for All” community spirit. The 7th Annual EveryFAN Night presented by The Convenience Stores of Speedway will take place on Friday, January 25th at the Cavs vs. Miami Heat game at Quicken Loans Arena at 7:30 p.m. The honorary 2019 Cavs EveryFAN will receive an unforgettable VIP Cavaliers gameday experience, halftime recognition on The Q's Humongotron scoreboard, FREE gas for a year courtesy of Speedway and much more!

Fans are invited to submit nominations (in 500 words or less) at Cavs.com/EveryFAN. Nominations are open until Friday, January 4th. Submissions will be reviewed by a special judging committee which includes, among others, the previous EveryFAN winners. Cayleigh Griffin, Cavs and FOX Sports Ohio Digital Host and Reporter, will serve as the 2019 EveryFAN Honorary Chair. The 2019 Cavs EveryFAN will be selected based on the demonstration of five important qualities: work ethic, high moral values, community pride, Cavaliers pride and everyday heroism.

Last year, Euclid Park School teacher, Tequila Pennington-Calwise (pictured right), was crowned the 2018 Cavs EveryFAN and treated to an unforgettable night out at The Q with her husband. Out of hundreds of nominees, Pennington-Calwise’s volunteer work and devotion to mentorship stood out, including her work in founding Lady Bound, a non-profit which gives hundreds of teenage women experiences outside of their urban neighborhoods. In addition to being a teacher, wife and mother, Pennington-Calwise is a shining example of what a strong work ethic and positive attitude can accomplish.

Previous EveryFAN winners include: Greg Kenepp of Cuyahoga Falls (2013), Reggie Winters of Massillon (2014), Kevin Edmond of Mentor (2015), Peggy Palazzo of Akron (2016), Corwyn Collier of Stow (2017) and Tequila Pennington-Calwise of Cleveland (2018).