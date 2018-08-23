Cavs Unveil Refurbished Court at Estabrook Rec Center

With the start of the new school year, many families in Cleveland will be looking for after-school and weekend activities for their kids. Thanks to the Cavaliers and the City of Cleveland, families on the near West Side will have a fresh space for their kids to enjoy.

As part of an on-going partnership between the team and the City, the Cavs have refurbished the gym at Estabrook Recreation Center. In need of renovations, the basketball court received a face lift this summer and the new look was officially unveiled on Thursday. Neighborhood children joined the Cavs and the City for an official press conference at Estabrook, where they heard from team and civic leaders on the importance of spending time at the rec center.

Cavs CEO Len Komoroski and President of Business Operations Nic Barlage joined Mayor Frank Jackson, Council President Kevin Kelly and some of the kids for a center court ribbon cutting to mark the grand opening of the refurbished court. After hand shaking and photo taking, the kids were able to be the firsts to try out the new floor. Cavs Academy coaches held a basketball clinic for them, leading the youngsters through various drills. The Scream Team and Moondog were also at the gym to have fun with the kids.

Estabrook is the fourth of 24 rec center and high school basketball courts the Cavs committed to refurbishing in partnership with the City of Cleveland. Over the past few months, the renovated gyms at Cudell Recreation Center, Earle B. Turner Recreation Center and Sterling Recreation Center have been unveiled and opened for families in their respective neighborhoods to use.