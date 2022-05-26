Cavs Hold Dance and Entertainment Auditions for 2022-23 Season

The search is on for talented men and women to join the Cavs PowerHouse Dance Team and Scream Team for the 2022-23 season! All qualified dancers and performers who have what it takes to perform in front of fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse are invited to join the region’s top talent at the first round of auditions in June. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age. Pre-registration is highly encouraged and can be completed on Cavs.com/Entertainment.

POWERHOUSE DANCE TEAM

WHEN: Saturday, June 11 at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 1 Center Court, Cleveland, OH 4415 (enter through the Cleveland-Cliffs Entrance on the corner of Huron and East 6th).

WHAT: The Cavs PowerHouse Dance Team is a precision dance troupe open to both men and women performers. This is a competitive level team featuring tricks, tumbling and extremely dynamic choreography. Candidates will be asked to demonstrate dance, performance and speaking skills.

To learn more about PowerHouse Dance Team auditions or to pre-register, visit: Cavs.com/Entertainment/PowerHouse/Auditions.

SCREAM TEAM

WHEN: Saturday, June 25 at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 1 Center Court, Cleveland, OH 44115 (enter through the Cleveland-Cliffs Entrance on the corner of Huron and East 6th).

WHAT: The fan-favorite Scream Team is a co-ed group of animated, street-style hip-hop dancers known for their gravity-defying break-dance stunts, head spins and impressive moves. Full of energy and excitement, they have an unbelievable ability to wow fans on-and-off the court. Dancers will be evaluated on several criteria including energy, dance technique and professionalism.

To learn more about Scream Team auditions or to pre-register, visit: Cavs.com/Entertainment/ScreamTeam/Auditions.

Special Opportunity! Scream Team Pre-Audition Dance Party Jam

WHEN: Friday, June 24 at 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (enter through the Cleveland-Cliffs Entrance on the corner of Huron and East 6th).

WHAT: Attendees can prepare for the Scream Team audition and put their skills to the test at a FREE dance party jam and battle led by Scream Team coach and world-renown breaker Daisun Santana! No pre-registration necessary.