Ready to Entertain Fans Again at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse! Cavs Hold Dance and Entertainment Auditions for 2021-22 Season

The search is on for talented men and women to join the Cavs PowerHouse Dance Team, Scream Team, Dancing Dads, Wine & Goldies and 216Stix for the 2021-22 season! All qualified dancers and performers who have what it takes to perform and entertain in front of fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse are invited to join the region’s top talent at the first round of auditions beginning at the end of July. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age. Pre-registration is highly encouraged and can be completed on Cavs.com/Entertainment.

POWERHOUSE DANCE TEAM

WHEN: Saturday, July 31 at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: 12665 Corporate Drive, Parma, OH 44120

WHAT: The Cavs PowerHouse Dance Team is a precision dance troupe open to both men and women performers. This is a competitive level team featuring tricks, tumbling and extremely dynamic choreography. Candidates will be asked to demonstrate dance, performance and speaking skills.

To learn more about PowerHouse Dance Team auditions or to pre-register, visit: https://www.nba.com/cavaliers/entertainment/powerhouse/auditions.

SPECIAL OPPORTUNITY! PowerHouse Dance Team Pre-Audition Workshop

WHEN: Tuesday, June 29 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (enter through Cleveland-Cliffs entrance)

WHAT: Prepare for the Cavs PowerHouse audition with a FREE audition workshop hosted by PowerHouse Coach Kelsey Wilkins. Attendees will learn a fun hip-hop combo and can engage in a Q&A session with Coach Wilkins and other members of the PowerHouse management team. No pre-registration necessary.

More information on the PowerHouse pre-audition workshop can be found at https://www.nba.com/cavaliers/entertainment/powerhouse/workshop.

SCREAM TEAM

WHEN: Saturday, August 7 at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: 12665 Corporate Drive, Parma, OH 44120

WHAT: The fan-favorite Scream Team is a co-ed group of animated, street-style hip-hop dancers known for their gravity-defying break-dance stunts, head spins and impressive moves. They’re energetic and exciting dancers with the unbelievable ability to wow fans, on-and-off the court. Dancers will be evaluated on several criteria including energy, dance technique and professionalism.

To learn more about Scream Team auditions powered by FirstEnergy or to pre-register, visit https://www.nba.com/cavaliers/entertainment/screamteam/auditions.

DANCING DADS

WHEN: Wednesday, August 11 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: 12665 Corporate Drive, Parma, OH 44120

WHAT: Dancing Dads, a group of fun-loving dads with some extraordinary moves and a passion for dancing! No prior dance experience is needed to join this high-energy troupe.

To learn more about Dancing Dads auditions or to pre-register, visit: https://www.nba.com/cavaliers/entertainment/dancingdads/auditions.

WINE & GOLDIES

WHEN: Thursday, August 12 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: 12665 Corporate Drive, Parma, OH 44120

WHAT: Wine & Goldies is an energetic co-ed dance crew comprised of local seniors who still have the moves! No previous professional dance skills required, but a fun, outgoing personality and a love for performing is a must!

To learn more about Wine & Goldies auditions or to pre-register, visit: https://www.nba.com/cavaliers/wineandgoldies/auditions.

216STIX

WHEN: Sunday, August 15 at 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: 12665 Corporate Drive, Parma, OH 44120

WHAT: The 216Stix are a highly talented, rhythm pounding drumline that uses buckets, trash cans and anything that can help make a body-moving beat. Prior drumming experience or experience in live entertainment is recommended but not a requirement. 216Stix auditions will be walk-in only.

To learn more about 216Stix auditions, visit: https://www.nba.com/cavaliers/entertainment/216stix/auditions.