Cleveland Cavaliers Launch New Collection of In-House Apparel Brand “The Land Collective”

The Cleveland Cavaliers have launched the Encore Collection, the newest drop of The Land Collective, a private label apparel brand exclusively available at the Cavs Team Shop. Made from The Land, for The Land, the brand is designed in-house by the Cavs Graphic Design Team and includes pieces that pay homage to the team’s deep roots in the city of Cleveland.

The Encore Collection features Larry Nance Jr., Collin Sexton and Darius Garland t-shirts, all inspired by the iconic retro style of 90s hip-hop album covers.

Fans can shop the Encore Collection at Cavs.com/Shop while supplies last.

For more photos of the collection, style inspiration and to be the first to know about upcoming collections, follow @LNDCOLLECTIVE on Instagram.