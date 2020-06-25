Cleveland Cavaliers Take Top Honors at 51st Annual NATAS EMMY Award Ceremony

The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Creative Team was honored with two Emmy Awards at the 51st Annual National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Lower Great Lakes Chapter digital ceremony on Saturday, June 20th. In light of COVID-19, this year’s ceremony was broadcast exclusively via digital media for the first time in event history.

The Emmys were awarded in the Promotion- Program Sports and excellence in Sports- One-Time Special categories.

Cleveland Cavaliers Intro Video – “Chamber of Light” was recognized as best Promotion – Program Sports for excellence in announcements that promote non-news programming. The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Creative Team partnered with Think Media Studios to bring the excitement of a dynamic core group of players together through multiple platforms of lighted environments. Darkness is a place of mystery and through this darkness, the Cavs players emerge into the light to let their talent and grit shine.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preseason Documentary “Rent’s Due” was recognized for excellence in Sports – One-Time Special. The Cavaliers partnered with Woodward Original out of Detroit, MI to tell an all-access story as Cavs players navigate through training camp and preseason with a new coaching staff and team.

The Cleveland Cavaliers broadcast partner Fox Sports Ohio also received an award in Sports Program – Live for the Cavaliers Live Pregame Show from the 2018-2019 season and Senior Producer Brent Valenti was honored in the Live Sports Producer category.

Additionally, the Cavaliers beloved play-by-play television announcer Fred McLeod was awarded a posthumous Emmy in the Sports Analyst / Sports Play by Play category. McLeod, whose broadcasting career spanned more than 36 years in various capacities, was the Cavaliers television play-by-play announcer on FOX Sports Ohio since the 2006 season. He was about to embark on his 14th consecutive season with the Cavs before he passed away unexpectedly on September 9th, 2019.

The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Creative Team was also nominated for Emmys in the categories of Promotion - Program Image, Graphic Arts – News, Animation, Art Design, Short Form Programming, Sports – Documentary and Sports – Interview/Discussions.

Kevin Libal and Nate Klein were nominated for their work on the “Cavs Retail Brand – Cleveland Art Museum” in the category of Promotion – Program Image. Libal, who was also nominated for individual excellence as an editor in Short Form Programming, started his career with the Cavs in 2011 while Klein began his career with the Cavs in 2016.

Christan Merrill, in his first season with the Cavaliers, was nominated for his work in the category of Graphic Arts – New, Animation, Art Design.

The Cleveland Cavaliers along with partners from Woodward Original, were nominated for their work on the Wall of Honor: Cavaliers Early Journey in the category of Sports – Documentary. The documentary was released as part of the Cavs 50th Season Celebration and was overseen by CCO Tad Carper, VP of Broadcasting Dave Dombrowski and Senior Broadcasting Producer Leo Simone.

Cavs Conversation: Kevin & Channing under the direction of Carper and Dave McElhatten, director digital video & multimedia production along with Senior Producer Brent Valenti from FOX Sports Ohio, was nominated in the category of Sports-Interview/Discussion.