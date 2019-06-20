Cavaliers Bring Home Two Golden Statues from 50th Annual NATAS EMMY Awards Gala

The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse video team came home winners after receiving two Emmy Awards at the 50th Annual National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Lower Great Lakes Chapter Emmy Awards held at The Renaissance Hotel in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, June 15th.

The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse video team is the award-winning, in-house video production team providing creative content to drive game presentation, marketing campaigns, web/digital video content, and team-driven initiatives for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Monsters, Cavs Legion Gaming Club, Canton Charge and other key properties and projects associated with Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse video team received Emmys in the Promotion - Program Sports and excellence in Graphic Arts - News, Animation, Art Design, Set Design categories.

“Cleveland Cavs Intro Video - As One” was recognized as best Promotion - Program Sports for excellence in announcements that promote non-news programming. The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse video team worked with Think Media to connect the layers between Cavs players and the city of Cleveland using a double-exposure technique, which linked multiple elements together. The video is a metaphor for how the team and the city are united “as one” unit or force. Click here to view the video.

Paul Mazzoleni earned an Emmy for excellence in Graphic Arts - News, Animation, Art Design, Set Design. Mazzoleni was recognized for a compilation of his work throughout the season. Mazzoleni began his career with the Cavs in 2015 and will start his 5th season with the team in the fall. View an example of one of his projects from the 2018-19 season by clicking here.

The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse video team was also nominated in the Commercial, Promotion - Program Sports, and Editor in Non-News Programming categories.

“Playoff Intro – The Landing” was nominated in the Commercial category for excellence in commercial production. The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse video team worked with ATK PLN on the 2018 playoff introduction video that brought players to life via on-court characteristics. Displaying defense, toughness, grit and sharp-shooting capabilities combined with high-energy highlights, tipped off every Cavaliers game with a bang. Click here to view the video.

“Cleveland Cavs Intro Video - Activate” was nominated in the Promotion - Program Sports category for excellence in announcements that promote non-news programming. The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse video team worked with Think Media to create a dynamic, high-intensity video to energize Cavs fans, the team and the entire city to unite in an “All For One, One For All” mentality. Click here to view the video.

Kevin Libal was nominated for excellence as an editor in Non-News Programming. Libal started his career with the Cavs in 2011 and will begin his 9th season with the team this fall.

The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse video team is a team of content creators that includes Myles Holt, Nate Klein, Kevin Libal, Tim Long, Robert Weems, Mark Zaremba and Matt Zronek. Senior producers Jon Horton, Paul Mazzoleni, Dave Moran, and Chris Thomas, Directors Elizabeth Boscoe and Alex Johnson, Senior Director Matt Eck and Chief Marketing Officer Tracy Marek.

About Think Media Studios

Think Media Studios, a Cleveland-based video production company, specializes in video production, virtual reality, motion graphics, sports videos, corporate videos, short-form documentaries, 3D animation, healthcare videos, content marketing, brand stories and story-telling. With a business team, production team and post-production team, Think Media has successfully produced award-winning video content and multimedia assets for over 100 clients since its start. For more information, visit www.thinkmediastudios.com.

About ATK PLN

ATK PLN is a strategic creative group positioned firmly at the intersection of design, animation and live action. They fuse design-driven visuals with feature film finesse, telling stories on screens of all sizes. With offices in Hollywood, Dallas and Montreal, ATK PLN’s work entertains, elicits emotion and elevates brand success for their partners.