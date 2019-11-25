Cavaliers Celebrate “The Early Years” with THREE Special Era Nights

As part of the ongoing 50th Season Celebration, the Cavs will host three Era Nights at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse dedicated to honoring “The Early Years” of the Cavaliers franchise from 1970-1983. Retro giveaways, in-game entertainment and more will transport fans back a time when the team was led by Head Coach Bill Fitch, fans gathered at Richfield Coliseum to cheer on the Cavs and the 1975-76 team had their historical “Miracle Season”.

Wednesday, November 27 – Nick Mileti Cavalier Hat Giveaway presented by Medical Mutual

All fans in attendance at Wednesday’s game can show off their Cavalier pride with the Nick Mileti Cavalier Hat Giveaway presented by Medical Mutual. The black hat features a gold trim around the brim, a bright white feather and the Cleveland Cavaliers original wine & gold logo from 1970-1974.

Mileti, a Cleveland-area lawyer who purchased Cleveland Arena in 1968, led a group that brought a dream to life with a purchase and creation of the Cavaliers in 1970 when the team joined the NBA as an expansion franchise. Mileti owned the team from 1970 to 1980 and was a member of the inaugural class to be inducted into Cavaliers Wall of Honor in November 2019.

Cavs fans can “Shake Their Groove Thing” to a groovy musical halftime performance by ‘70s power-duo Peaches & Herb featuring a dance performance by the Cavs own Wine & Goldies Dance Team.

Tuesday, December 3 – Austin Carr Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Medical Mutual

When the Cavs take on the Pistons at 7:00 p.m., all fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Austin Carr bobblehead presented by Medical Mutual outfitted in his retired #34 wine and gold uniform. “Mr. Cavalier” is the first of five fan-voted bobblehead giveaways as part of the Cavs 50th Season Celebration.

Carr’s nine-year standout career in Cleveland began when he was selected by the Cavaliers as the first overall pick in the 1971 NBA Draft. Today, he still ranks among the top-10 all time in franchise history in five categories remains very active in the Cavaliers organization as the color analyst for the team’s game broadcasts on Fox Sports Ohio, providing his signature, passionate insight and analysis during all Cavs games.

Friday, December 6 – Cavs Legends Appearance

When the Cavs host the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m., several Cavs Legends from “The Early Years” will be honored during an exciting in-game appearance.

50th Season Specials at the Cavaliers Team Shop!

Fans wanting to rock the team’s on-court look can purchase the 2019-20 City Edition jersey and collection at the Cavaliers Team Shop and online at Cavs.com/Shop. The collection includes adult and youth player Swingman jerseys (with the Goodyear Wingfoot patch), hoodies, tees and shorts.

Fans can also purchase a 50th Season Hardcover Book detailing the first 50 seasons of wins, losses, records and other Cavaliers memories. This full color book is filled with memories of the team’s inception, iconic draft picks and iconic hairstyles, the road to the 2016 Championship and beyond! The first 500 people to purchase the book will receive a special edition 7” vinyl record of Larry Morrow’s iconic “Come on, Cavs” theme song. Fans preorder this 50th season exclusive at the Cavaliers Team Shop or online at Cavs.com/Shop.

Cavs.com/Tickets

Fans can score great seats to these games and all 2019-20 regular season games NOW at Cavs.com/Tickets or at any of Discount Drug Mart’s 60 Northern Ohio locations. To view the entire 50th season promotional schedule, visit Cavs.com/Promos.