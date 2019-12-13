Dylan Windler to Be Sidelined for Two Weeks

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Dylan Windler will be sidelined from on-court basketball activities for a period of two (2) weeks to re-evaluate a left lower leg stress reaction he was first diagnosed with at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Following a series of Cavaliers workouts and a G League stint with the Canton Charge, Windler began experiencing symptoms relating to his injury. New imaging at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health and continuous evaluation by the Cavaliers medical staff confirmed the diagnosis and additional treatment and rehabilitation is needed.

Windler will also seek a second opinion from Orthopedic Specialist Dr. David Porter of IU Health Methodist Hospital and Sports Medicine in Indianapolis. His return to basketball activities will be updated as appropriate.