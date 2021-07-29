Cavs Players Score with a Purpose to Help Raise Over $17,000 for Community Grants from the Cavaliers Community Foundation

During the Cavs 2020-21 season, every dunk shot made by a Cavs player at a home or away game was a slam dunk for the community thanks to a partnership between the Cavaliers and Lexus who teamed up to introduce Dunks for Dollars. Every dunk earned a $50 donation from Lexus, and with a total of 341 dunks this past season, the Cavs players scored over $17,000 for the Cavaliers Community Foundation, which supports charitable organizations in Northeast Ohio.

The Cavaliers Community Foundation has a core focus and primary mission to support youth wellness and education in Northeast Ohio. This is activated by applying financial, human and promotional resources to address critical community needs.

In addition, courtesy of the Cavs and Lexus, for every 20 dunks throughout the season, a youth hoop was donated to Providence House and East End Neighborhood House in Cleveland. The youth hoops were delivered to each center by Cavs mascot Sir CC, the PowerHouse Dance Team, and Cavs Academy Youth Sports coaches who put on mini-clinics with the children as they enjoyed their new basketball youth hoops. The events finished with snack time and a group photo.

The Cavs and Lexus will continue Dunks for Dollars through the 2021-22 season, making every Cavs slam dunk a memorable highlight in the game and in the community.