Cavs Team Up with 17th Annual DRU JOYCE CLASSIC

A new partnership between the NBA Cleveland Cavaliers and the 17th annual Dru Joyce Classic will introduce one of the most competitive youth basketball tournaments in the country to a higher level of competition that will bring a new energy to the three-day event hosted at Cleveland’s International Exposition Center (I-X Center) April 24-26.

The Dru Joyce Classic powered by the Cleveland Cavaliers, was previously held at various venues in Akron and comes to Cleveland for the first time in its celebrated history thanks to the efforts of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. The move to the I-X Center is also the first time the tournament will take place under one roof. The event will feature boys in grades 2-11 and girls in grades 6-11 playing games held on 57 courts spread across the event floor of the I-X Center.

"The Dru Joyce Classic is excited and honored to have the Cleveland Cavaliers partner with us in bringing to the I-X Center what will be the most exciting and spectacular travel team basketball event of 2020 and beyond," said Dru Joyce II, tournament director for the NEO Basketball Association.

The Cavs and Dru Joyce Classic partnership raises the stakes of the competition as participants will vie for the opportunity to advance to Jr. NBA competition. The two winning teams from the boys and girls 14 and under bracket will advance to represent the Cavaliers at the Jr. NBA Global Championship Regional Qualifier in Indianapolis June 12th-14th with the chance to advance to the Jr. NBA Global Championship at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World® Resort near Orlando, Florida in August 2020.

Registration Is Now Open

“The Cavs have a long-standing commitment to grow youth basketball in the region with our Cavs Academy camps and clinics. To team up with a tournament as prestigious as the Dru Joyce Classic and provide the opportunity to showcase the talent of these young players at the next level of Jr. NBA competition is something we are very proud of and excited about,” said Len Komoroski, CEO Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Joyce launched the tournament in the summer of 2003 in order to help Ohio athletes see increased recruitment. Previously, having coached LeBron James and Dru Joyce III (Joyce’s son) at St. Vincent -St. Mary High School basketball team, he decided to create an event in Ohio that would allow sanctioned travel tournaments for college coaches to attend.

"Youth sports is on the cusp of an immersive transformation in the basketball culture. We are uber excited to partner with the Cleveland Cavaliers in providing unique incentives and experiences for the DJC teams!" said Devin Joyce, CEO Passion8 Event Management, LLC.

As part of the Dru Joyce Classic weekend activities, the Cavs will power up the fun for everyone in attendance by bringing the Cavs All for Fun Tour, Cavs Legion Gaming Lounge, and the Cavs Mobile Team Shop to the I-X Center. There will also be appearances by the Cavs Scream Team, the 216 Stix drumline, Cavs mascots and Cavs Legends.

Cavs Hype Man Ahmaad Crump will announce the starting lineup for the 14 and under bracket championship games, plus all participating athletes will receive a ticket to a future Cavaliers game.

The event will bring thousands of athletes, coaches and spectators from around the world to participate in a three-day competition. It is projected to feature 500 teams, 25,000 spectators and generate an estimated $3.5 million in economic impact to Northeast Ohio.

“Greater Cleveland Sports Commission is excited to partner with The Dru Joyce Classic and bring this internationally recognized event under one roof at the IX Center for the first time,” said David Gilbert, President & CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. “Combining this world class tournament, iconic venue, the sports commission’s experience with hosting large scale events and the energy and excitement that the Cavs will deliver is sure to create a memorable experience for athletes and fans alike.”

Registration is now open by going to DruJoyceClassic.com. Teams will compete for a championship in their age group, showcase their ability to compete at a higher level and gain exposure to college coaches who travel to the tournament. Spectator tickets for this event will be available at the door at the I-X Center.