Cavaliers Sign Garland, Windler and Porter Jr.

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed 2019 NBA Draft picks Darius Garland (fifth overall), Dylan Windler (26th overall) and Kevin Porter Jr. (30th overall), General Manager Koby Altman announced on July 3.

Garland (6-2, 175) played one year collegiately at Vanderbilt in 2018-19, appearing in five games (all starts) and averaging 16.2 points on .750 shooting, including a .478 clip from three-point range, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27.8 minutes per game before sustaining a season-ending left knee injury against Kent State on Nov. 23. He scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s season opener against Winthrop, the third-most points by an SEC freshman in his debut in the last 10 seasons. Garland was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Nov. 12 after combining for 43 points through his first two collegiate performances. He was a 2017-18 Naismith High School Player of the Year semifinalist and McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American while at Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee, winning a record-tying four state championships and becoming the second player in Tennessee history to win three consecutive Mr. Basketball awards (Brandan Wright). Garland’s father, Winston, played seven seasons in the NBA with Golden State, the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver, Houston and Minnesota.

Windler (6-8, 200) played four years collegiately at Belmont University, averaging 13.2 points on .541 shooting, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.4 minutes per game over 128 career games (97 starts). As a senior in 2018-19, he appeared in 33 games (all starts) and averaged 21.3 points (third in Ohio Valley Conference) on .540 shooting, 10.8 rebounds (first in OVC, 10th in Division I), 2.6 assists and 1.42 steals in 33.2 minutes per game. Also last season, Windler recorded 18 double-doubles (tied-13th in NCAA), was an All-OVC First Team selection and was named to the 2018-19 All-District Team by the United States Basketball Writers Association and National Association of Basketball Coaches. He helped Belmont to its first NCAA Tournament win in school history with a First Four victory over Temple on March 19, and posted 35 points and 11 rebounds against Maryland in the first round on March 21. Windler, who was a part of three conference championships during his time as a Bruin, is one of four players in OVC history to record 1,600 career points and 1,000 rebounds dating back to 1971.

Porter Jr. (6-6, 218) was originally selected by the Milwaukee Bucks before having his draft rights traded to the Detroit Pistons on draft night and then to Cleveland on June 26. He played one year collegiately at the University of Southern California, where he appeared in 21 games (four starts), averaging 9.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 22.1 minutes per game. Porter Jr. also shot .471 from the field and .412 from three-point range (sixth in Pac-12). The Seattle, Washington native played at Rainier Beach High School, where he was voted the No. 1 player in the state of Washington and named 2018 “Mr. Basketball” by the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association his senior year. He was named Co-Player of the Year as a senior at the 2018 Allen Iverson Roundball Classic.