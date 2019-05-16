Draft Combine Attendees

The NBA has announced the 66 players* expected to attend the 2019 NBA Draft Combine powered by Under Armour.

The NBA Draft Combine is the first step in the Draft process for NBA hopefuls and features five-on-five games as well as shooting and strength and agility drills at Quest Multisport in Chicago on Thursday, May 16 and Friday, May 17. ESPN 2 will provide coverage both days from 3-7 p.m. ET.

A select number of draft-eligible players will be invited to participate in the 2019 NBA Draft Combine based on their performance in the NBA G League Elite Camp, which will take place May 12-14 at Quest Multisport.

Below is a list of expected attendees at the 2019 NBA Draft Combine powered by Under Armour.

*As of May 8