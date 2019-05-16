Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Draft Combine Attendees

66 Players Expected to Attend 2019 NBA Draft Combine powered by Under Armour
Posted: May 16, 2019

The NBA has announced the 66 players* expected to attend the 2019 NBA Draft Combine powered by Under Armour.

The NBA Draft Combine is the first step in the Draft process for NBA hopefuls and features five-on-five games as well as shooting and strength and agility drills at Quest Multisport in Chicago on Thursday, May 16 and Friday, May 17. ESPN 2 will provide coverage both days from 3-7 p.m. ET.

A select number of draft-eligible players will be invited to participate in the 2019 NBA Draft Combine based on their performance in the NBA G League Elite Camp, which will take place May 12-14 at Quest Multisport.

Below is a list of expected attendees at the 2019 NBA Draft Combine powered by Under Armour.

*As of May 8

Player Name (College/Club)
Alexander-Walker, Nickeil (Virginia Tech) Hayes, Jaxson (Texas) Oni, Miye (Yale)
Barrett, RJ (Duke) Herro, Tyler (Kentucky) Paschall, Eric (Villanova)
Bassey, Charles (Western Kentucky) Hoard, Jaylen (Wake Forest) Ponds, Shamorie (St. John’s)
Bazley, Darius (Princeton HS (OH)) Horton-Tucker, Talen (Iowa State) Poole, Jordan (Michigan)
Bol, Bol (Oregon) Hunter, De’Andre (Virginia) Porter Jr., Kevin (USC)
Bone, Jordan (Tennessee) Jerome, Ty (Virginia) Porter, Jontay (Missouri)
Bowen, Brian (Sydney Kings (Australia)) Johnson, Cameron (North Carolina) Queta, Neemias (Utah State)
Bowman, Ky (Boston College) Johnson, Keldon (Kentucky) Reddish, Cam (Duke)
Brazdeikis, Ignas (Michigan) Kabengele, Mfiondu (Florida State) Reid, Naz (LSU)
Brown, Moses (UCLA) King, Louis (Oregon) Roby, Isaiah (Nebraska)
Clarke, Brandon (Gonzaga) Langford, Romeo (Indiana) Samanic, Luka (Olimpija (Slovenia))
Claxton, Nicolas (Georgia) Lawson, Dedric (Kansas) Schofield, Admiral (Tennessee)
Culver, Jarrett (Texas Tech) Lecque, Jalen (Brewster Academy (NH)) Shittu, Simisola (Vanderbilt)
Dort, Luguentz (Arizona State) Little, Nassir (North Carolina) Tillie, Killian (Gonzaga)
Dotson, Devon (Kansas) Matthews, Charles (Michigan) Washington Jr., PJ (Kentucky)
Edwards, Carsen (Purdue) McDaniels, Jalen (San Diego State) Waters, Tremont (LSU)
Fernando, Bruno (Maryland) Morant, Ja (Murray State) Weatherspoon, Quinndary (Mississippi State)
Gafford, Daniel (Arkansas) Norvell Jr., Zach (Gonzaga) White, Coby (North Carolina)
Garland, Darius (Vanderbilt) Nowell, Jaylen (Washington) Wilkes, Kris (UCLA)
Grimes, Quentin (Kansas) Nwora, Jordan (Louisville) Williams, Grant (Tennessee)
Guy, Kyle (Virginia) Okeke, Chuma (Auburn) Williamson, Zion (Duke)
Hands, Jaylen (UCLA) Okpala, KZ (Stanford) Windler, Dylan (Belmont)
