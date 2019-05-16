Draft Combine Attendees

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The NBA has announced the 66 players* expected to attend the 2019 NBA Draft Combine powered by Under Armour.
The NBA Draft Combine is the first step in the Draft process for NBA hopefuls and features five-on-five games as well as shooting and strength and agility drills at Quest Multisport in Chicago on Thursday, May 16 and Friday, May 17. ESPN 2 will provide coverage both days from 3-7 p.m. ET.
A select number of draft-eligible players will be invited to participate in the 2019 NBA Draft Combine based on their performance in the NBA G League Elite Camp, which will take place May 12-14 at Quest Multisport.
Below is a list of expected attendees at the 2019 NBA Draft Combine powered by Under Armour.
*As of May 8
|Player Name (College/Club)
|Alexander-Walker, Nickeil (Virginia Tech)
|Hayes, Jaxson (Texas)
|Oni, Miye (Yale)
|Barrett, RJ (Duke)
|Herro, Tyler (Kentucky)
|Paschall, Eric (Villanova)
|Bassey, Charles (Western Kentucky)
|Hoard, Jaylen (Wake Forest)
|Ponds, Shamorie (St. John’s)
|Bazley, Darius (Princeton HS (OH))
|Horton-Tucker, Talen (Iowa State)
|Poole, Jordan (Michigan)
|Bol, Bol (Oregon)
|Hunter, De’Andre (Virginia)
|Porter Jr., Kevin (USC)
|Bone, Jordan (Tennessee)
|Jerome, Ty (Virginia)
|Porter, Jontay (Missouri)
|Bowen, Brian (Sydney Kings (Australia))
|Johnson, Cameron (North Carolina)
|Queta, Neemias (Utah State)
|Bowman, Ky (Boston College)
|Johnson, Keldon (Kentucky)
|Reddish, Cam (Duke)
|Brazdeikis, Ignas (Michigan)
|Kabengele, Mfiondu (Florida State)
|Reid, Naz (LSU)
|Brown, Moses (UCLA)
|King, Louis (Oregon)
|Roby, Isaiah (Nebraska)
|Clarke, Brandon (Gonzaga)
|Langford, Romeo (Indiana)
|Samanic, Luka (Olimpija (Slovenia))
|Claxton, Nicolas (Georgia)
|Lawson, Dedric (Kansas)
|Schofield, Admiral (Tennessee)
|Culver, Jarrett (Texas Tech)
|Lecque, Jalen (Brewster Academy (NH))
|Shittu, Simisola (Vanderbilt)
|Dort, Luguentz (Arizona State)
|Little, Nassir (North Carolina)
|Tillie, Killian (Gonzaga)
|Dotson, Devon (Kansas)
|Matthews, Charles (Michigan)
|Washington Jr., PJ (Kentucky)
|Edwards, Carsen (Purdue)
|McDaniels, Jalen (San Diego State)
|Waters, Tremont (LSU)
|Fernando, Bruno (Maryland)
|Morant, Ja (Murray State)
|Weatherspoon, Quinndary (Mississippi State)
|Gafford, Daniel (Arkansas)
|Norvell Jr., Zach (Gonzaga)
|White, Coby (North Carolina)
|Garland, Darius (Vanderbilt)
|Nowell, Jaylen (Washington)
|Wilkes, Kris (UCLA)
|Grimes, Quentin (Kansas)
|Nwora, Jordan (Louisville)
|Williams, Grant (Tennessee)
|Guy, Kyle (Virginia)
|Okeke, Chuma (Auburn)
|Williamson, Zion (Duke)
|Hands, Jaylen (UCLA)
|Okpala, KZ (Stanford)
|Windler, Dylan (Belmont)