Cavaliers Sign Damyean Dotson to Multi-Year Contract

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Damyean (DAME-ee-an) Dotson to a multi-year contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Dotson (6-5, 205) appeared in 48 games for the New York Knicks last season, averaging 6.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 17.4 minutes. He also shot .362 from three-point range and reached double figure scoring on 13 occasions, including a season-high 21 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3FG) against Toronto on January 24th. In his first three NBA seasons, all with the Knicks, Dotson appeared in 165 games (42 starts) with career averages of 7.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 20.1 minutes.

The Houston, Texas native was the 44th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft from the University of Houston.