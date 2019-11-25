Cavs Annual Diversity and Inclusion Sports Career Combine Held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted their 3rd Annual Diversity and Inclusion Sports Career Combine on Saturday, November 23rd. This free, all-day event provided networking and business development training focused around several fields across the Cavaliers, Cleveland Monsters (AHL) and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse business landscape that included Sales, Marketing, Business Intelligence, Communications, Corporate Partnerships and Game Operations.

The Cavs Diversity and Inclusion Sports Career Combine was born from a place of commitment on the part of the Cavaliers organization to create a direct line of communication within diverse communities with the goal of helping to contribute to increased representation of women and people of color in the sports industry. The event and program is a reflection of the Cavs organizational commitment to diversity and inclusion at a higher level with a multi-faceted approach to year-round programs, initiatives and events, both internally with their employees and externally in the community.

Throughout the day, participants heard from multiple speakers and panelists, including this year’s keynote speaker Liliahn Majeed, Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion of the National Basketball Association. Engagement was a unique benefit and feature of the event that gave attendees the chance to participate in multiple interactive training sessions throughout the day, in addition to attending a networking lunch with members of the Cavs, Monsters and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse senior leadership team.

The combine also provided participants an opportunity to interview for positions currently open with the Cavs, Monsters and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in addition to being better prepared to pursue future openings and a career in the sports and entertainment field.

“We are proud to have been one of the first teams in the league to implement an annual diversity and inclusion sports career combine,” said Kevin Clayton, Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement for the Cleveland Cavaliers. “It’s important to our organization to build a relationship with young professionals in the community while also contributing to the advancement of representation of women and people of color across the sports industry.”

Participants earned a spot at the Sports Career Combine by submitting their resume for consideration and being selected to receive an invitation to attend. Attendance for this year’s combine more than doubled in comparison to last year’s event. This year’s combine also attracted participants from several states outside of Ohio.

Participants ended the day by taking in Cavaliers basketball action at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse where the Cavs took on the Portland Trail Blazers.