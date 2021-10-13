Cavaliers Sign Ed Davis

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Ed Davis, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Davis (6-9, 225) appeared in 23 games (seven starts) for the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2020-21 season, averaging 2.1 points and 5.0 rebounds in 13.0 minutes. Over 11 NBA seasons with Toronto, Memphis, L.A. Lakers, Portland, Brooklyn, Utah and Minnesota, Davis has played in 691 games (103 starts) and holds career averages of 6.2 points on .566 shooting from the field and 6.6 rebounds in 19.6 minutes. Additionally, Davis has played in 33 postseason games, averaging 3.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 11.8 minutes. Davis was originally drafted out of North Carolina as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Raptors.

The Cavs also signed guard Justin James (6-7, 190) to their 2021 training camp roster. He appeared in 36 games during the 2020-21 season for the Sacramento Kings, averaging 3.9 points in 8.6 minutes. James was drafted No. 40 overall in the 2019 NBA draft by the Kings after spending four years at University of Wyoming.