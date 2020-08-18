Cavaliers Legend Brad Daugherty to Represent Cleveland at 2020 NBA Draft Lottery

Cavaliers Legend and five-time NBA All-Star Brad Daugherty will represent the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery, which will be held virtually on Thursday, August 20, airing live on ESPN beginning at 8:30 PM ET.

Daugherty was selected first overall by the Cavaliers in the 1986 NBA Draft and spent his entire eight-year career with Cleveland, earning First Team All-Rookie honors in 1987 and a Third Team All-NBA nod in 1992 in addition to his five All-Star selections (1988, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993). He remains among the franchise’s all-time top 10 in multiple statistical categories and his jersey number 43 was retired by the Cavaliers on March 1, 1997. Daugherty appeared as a guest analyst on FOX Sports Ohio’s Cavs broadcasts during the 2019-20 season as part of the Cavaliers’ 50th season celebration.