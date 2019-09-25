Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

"New Wine & Gold" Era Will Feature Daniel "Booby" Gibson Bobblehead

September 25, 2019
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Cavs fans have selected Daniel “Booby” Gibson as the bobblehead to represent the “New Wine & Gold” Era of Cavaliers basketball from 2003-2010. Booby is the fourth of five Era Night bobbleheads voted on by fans as part of the Cavs 50th Season Celebration. All fans in attendance on Wednesday, March 4 vs. Boston Celtics will receive Gibson’s bobblehead, outfitted in his #1 uniform.

Booby Gibson

Gibson was selected by the Cavaliers as the 42nd pick in the second round of the 2006 NBA Draft and spent his seven-year NBA career with the Cavs. During his rookie season, a legendary performance (“Shoot Booby Shoot!”) by the guard in the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals helped the team advance to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

In his sophomore season, Gibson participated in the Rookie Challenge and finished in second place in the Three-point Shootout during the 2008 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Gibson ranks among the top 10 all-time in franchise history in three-point field goals made (5th) and three-point percentage (6th). He scored his 1,000th career point on November 26, 2008 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder.

Fans will have the opportunity to vote on the “Championship Era & Beyond” bobblehead giveaway beginning November 4th through November 11th on Cavs.com/Bobblehead.

To view the entire 50th season promotional schedule, visit Cavs.com/Promos. Fans can purchase great seats to any of the 41 regular season home games at the newly-transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse NOW at Cavs.com/Tickets or at any one of Discount Drug Mart’s 60 northern Ohio locations.

Cavaliers, Cavs 50, Daniel Gibson

