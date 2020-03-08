COVID-19 Guest Information for Upcoming Cleveland Cavaliers Games

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Monsters keep the health and safety of our fans, players, performers and staff at the highest priority level. We continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and prioritize our existing health and safety elements and protocols, as well as the precautionary guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical experts and authorities have determined that most patients have mild symptoms and only a small percentage of patients have severe or critical experiences with COVID-19. As with most flus or illnesses, older people (over 60) and those with chronic illness are at increased risk for severe complications.

We are also taking additional precautionary measures throughout Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, including:

Cleaning staff and additional cleaning and sanitization processes and elements have been added to each event and cover all areas of the FieldHouse.

Additional hand-sanitizer has been placed throughout the FieldHouse.

Signage and reminders for personal hygiene and handwashing have been placed throughout the FieldHouse, including all restrooms.

In addition to all staff members here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, we also ask that all fans be aware of and use the following guidelines that have been issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and clean your hands.

In addition to all staff members here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, any guest who is feeling ill, regardless of their symptoms, should always refrain from attending public events.

Finally, and again, similar to our own staff members, we also ask that any guest that may have recently traveled to, or through, a country currently under a Level 2 or 3 travel restriction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to please refrain from coming to an event at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse until they have completed a 14-day home self-quarantine period following their return to the USA.