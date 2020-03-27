March 27, 2020 - The Cleveland Cavaliers, 19 News, WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS are joining forces to produce a live telethon to generate critical support funding for the United Way of Greater Cleveland, the Food Bank of Greater Cleveland, and other entities that are providing crucial resources for those in need as a result of the extensive impact of COVID-19. The live broadcast is called "All for THE LAND: COVID-19 Relief Live", airing Saturday, April 4th from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on CBS 19 as well as simulcast on CW 43 WUAB. WTAM 1100, and 100.7 WMMS will also simulcast the program on radio.

The special show will also celebrate and thank local heroes and organizations that have been at the core of helping our community through this unprecedented journey. The show will be hosted by WOIO and WTAM 1100, anchors, 100.7 WMMS personalities, as well as Cavaliers broadcasters and others. Program segments will feature Cavaliers and Cleveland Monsters players, coaches, and others alongside 19 News personalities, Cribbs in the CLE Hosts Josh and Maria Cribbs, for a night of special interviews, musical performances, and other segments of entertaining and inspirational content.

One element of the program will be televised tributes to people on the front line of service during the crisis. Residents are encouraged to share a photo or video of someone that they know that is essential to keeping Northeast Ohio going: doctors, nurses, hospital staffers, grocery store employees, first responders, delivery drivers, anyone that is serving an essential need. Those tributes should be sent to HERO@woio.com.

"So many people across Northeast Ohio have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.” WOIO/WUAB Vice President and General Manager Erik Schrader said. “We are proud to be a part of this unprecedented joint effort with the Cavaliers, WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, the United Way and the Food Bank. We are committed to bringing Northeast Ohio a special night of television and a real impact on those who need help.”

All funds raised during the program will directly address the needs of the Northeast Ohio community.

Updates on additional guest appearances and content will be posted at cleveland19.com and be communicated on WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, and the entire Cavaliers, Monsters and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse social media platform, including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.