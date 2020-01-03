Cavaliers Convert Contract of Tyler Cook

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have converted the Two-Way contract of forward Tyler Cook into a standard NBA contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Cook (6-9, 255), who was claimed off waivers by the Cavaliers as a Two-Way player on Oct. 19, has appeared in six games for Cleveland this season. He has also played in 15 games (four starts) with the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, averaging 12.6 points on .602 shooting from the field and 6.1 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game.

Cook originally went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft out of the University of Iowa, where he played in 93 contests (92 starts) over three seasons, averaging 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per game.