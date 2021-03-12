Cavaliers Sign Quinn Cook to 10-Day Contract

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Quinn Cook to a 10-day contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Cook (6-1, 179) appeared in 16 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season before being waived on February 24. A two-time NBA champion (2018, 2020), Cook has played in 181 career regular season games (29 starts) over five NBA seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and Lakers, holding averages of 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14.1 minutes. He has also appeared in 40 postseason games, including six contests in last year’s title run with the Lakers. The Washington, D.C. native went undrafted in 2015 after playing four years at Duke where he won an NCAA Championship during his senior season and left as one of just seven players in school history to record 1,000 points and 500 assists.

Additionally, Cook was a member of Cleveland’s 2015 Training Camp roster and spent nearly two seasons with the Canton Charge (2015-16, 2016-17), the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team. With the Charge, he was a two-time All-Star (2016, 2017) and the G League’s Rookie of the Year (2016).

Cook will wear jersey #4 for the Cavaliers.