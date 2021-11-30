Cavs Community Clipboard - November 2021

Salute to Service!

Cavs Treat U.S. Coast Guard and National Guard to a Rascal House Pizza Launch

On Monday, November 8th Cavaliers volunteers along with Sir C.C. made a lunch time visit to the U.S. Coast Guard Cleveland Harbor and the National Guard Armory in Brook Park to thank over 40 military members for their service as they enjoyed pizza from the Rascal House courtesy of the Cavaliers.

The lunchtime treat was part of a lineup of special events the Cavs hosted throughout the week to honor Veterans Day on November 11th and the men and women who currently serve or have served in all branches of the U.S. Military,

“We’d like to thank the Cleveland Cavaliers for supplying lunch for our local military out here in Brook Park and we want to thank them for their continued support of our local military here in Ohio especially northern Ohio and always getting them out to games and never forgetting their service. That’s the most important thing, is not to forget. So thank you!”

Tanya Karabanovs, Center Operations & Programs Manager, USO Northern Ohio

Season of Giving Tips Off

Cavaliers Community Foundation Food Distribution in Partnership with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank

The Cavaliers tipped off their Season of Giving presented by Oswald with the Cavaliers Community Foundation Food Distribution on Tuesday, November 9th.

Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff and the Cavs coaching staff were joined by Cavs player Isaac Okoro and other members of the front office to help distribute food to 300+ families pre-selected by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. The drive-through distribution took place on Gateway Plaza outside of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with the helpers loading vehicles with boxes of fresh and non-perishable food items. Families also received a Cavs swag bag!

During the Cavaliers Season of Giving presented by Oswald the Cavs work with community partners that serve families, children, and those in need throughout the Greater Cleveland community to help make their holidays brighter.

For the Love of Reading

Cavs Mobile Book Fair powered by FirstEnergy

The Cavs Mobile Book Fair powered by FirstEnergy made its way to Denison Elementary on November 9th and 10th to provide the school’s over 300 students the opportunity to select two new books to take home at no cost to them. A wide variety of books chosen in partnership with Scholastic, included The Good Egg, Ellie Ultra, Front Desk and Wandmaker.

Much to the delight of the youngsters, mascot Sir C.C., Rafa Hernandez, the Spanish radio voice of the Cavs; and Nikki Bickerstaff, wife of Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, were special visitors who helped students pick out books during the two-day book fair.

The Cavs Mobile Book Fair in partnership with FirstEnergy and Scholastic is an ongoing program with the Cavaliers to promote literacy and a love for books among the youth in the community. The Cavs and FirstEnergy also plan to host upcoming book fairs at Crouse Community Learning Center in Akron and two Boys & Girls Clubs in northeast Ohio.

Nikki Bickerstaff, wife of Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, helped students pick out books during the two-day book fair.

“The students of Denison love reading books that interest them, so this book fair allowed them to choose books based on their preferences and then continue to build their own home libraries. Our Dragons are so grateful for the generosity of the Cleveland Cavaliers and FirstEnergy, and we truly appreciate your support!”

Jennifer Sullivan, Principal, Denison Elementary School

Cavaliers Community Foundation Presents Children's Hunger Alliance with $25,000 Grant

The Cavaliers Community Foundation (CCF) is a proud supporter of Children’s Hunger Alliance whose mission is to ensure that children without access receive healthy food, nutrition, education and physical activity.

On November 18th at the Cavs vs. Golden State Warriors game, Children’s Hunger Alliance was recognized in a special video that showcased their mission and on behalf of the CCF, Cavaliers President of Business Operations Nic Barlage presented Cindi Marshall, Vice President, Development, with a $25,000 grant to support their important work in the community.

Season of Giving Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

On Tuesday, November 23rd, the Cavs Season of Giving presented by Oswald continued at Boys Hope Girls Hope of Northeast Ohio in Garfield Hts., when Cavs players Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro and Lamar Stevens came ready to spread some holiday cheer and lend a helping hand to load vehicles with turkeys and boxes filled with all the fixings to provide 100 families in our community with a Thanksgiving meal.

Boys Hope Girls Hope of Northeast Ohio provides children from under-resourced communities with long-term support and partnership.

Community "DIFF" Maker of the Game

At every home game throughout the season, the Cavs are taking a timeout to recognize a Community “Diff” Maker of the game, individuals who work tirelessly to move our city forward. Selected by Cavs Community Relation and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Teams, those celebrate are key members in Cleveland who are making an impact for the social good in their organization and in the community.

Each “DIFF” Maker is treated to a special VIP night out at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse that in addition to receiving tickets to the game and a visit to the Chairman’s Suite, includes in-game recognition describing the work they do, a plaque to commemorate their honor, a Cavaliers swag bag and more.

Honorees in November:

Erika Anthony, Co-founder of Cleveland Votes. Erika works collaboratively with non-profits to expand voter registration, accessibility and participation through civic engagement and collective outreach efforts.

LaRaun T. Clayton, Director of Compliance and Quality Improvement for Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana. LaRaun has dedicated most of his personal and professional time supporting/advocating for underserved and vulnerable populations including Veterans, the LGBTQIA+ Community, and people living with HIV/Aids.

Flo Gepperth, North Royalton Resident in honor of her mother, Harriet Beekman. Harriet Beekman started WE DO CARE during the Vietnam war, sending boxes filled with food, supplies, and care notes to serviceman from the Fairview Park area. She continued this outreach for 50 years until her death at age 101.

Joseph Connolly, Lake Erie Native American Council (LENAC). Joseph Connolly is a Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) from the Six Nations of the Grand River, out of the Six Nations comprising the Haudenosaunee he is Onondaga and of the Wolf Clan. Joseph is a Sequoyah fellow of the American Indian Science & Engineering Society, where he helps to encourage and support Indigenous students pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. He works at the NASA Glenn Research Center as a technical lead developing hybrid electric airplanes under the Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration project.

Thea Cerra, Executive Director of the Cleveland Kids Book Bank. The Cleveland Book Bank’s mission is to foster literacy and a love of reading by distributing free books to children through collaboration with community partners. Each month, Thea and the team at the Kids Book Bank distribute 30,000 free children’s books to kids in Greater Cleveland.

Children’s Hunger Alliance. Children’s Hunger Alliance partners with organizations throughout Ohio to provide nutritious meals to at-risk children who need them most. They work with day care providers, child care centers, afterschool and summer programs providing healthy meals to children in their care.

Laura Williams, President of the Cleveland Council of Black Colleges Alumni Association. Through her work with the Council, Laura helps local students learn more about the rich legacy of HBCU’s, provides alumni and students with career resources, scholarships, and supports students and their families as they navigate life after high school.

Anthony Brown, President of the National Alumni Council of United Negro College Fund. Anthony has committed himself as an agent of change and advocating for Historically Black Colleges and Universities here in Northeast Ohio and across the country. He serves as a member of the United Negro College Fund Board of Presidents that provides educational opportunities at 37 private HBCUs. Mr. Brown represents more than 60,000 students and nearly 500,000 graduates through advocacy, student recruitment, alumni engagement, fundraising and networking.

Sherri Brandon, Chief Executive Director of Front Steps Housing & Services. With more than 20 years serving the homeless community, Sherri Brandon has served as Chief Executive Director of Front Steps Housing & Services since 2008, where she has made significant strides in improving the organization’s structure, operational effectiveness, and programming to better meet the evolving needs of the homeless community in Northeast