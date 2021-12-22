Cavs Community Clipboard - December 2021

With the help of a generous Northeast Ohio community and the collective spirit that drives FOR THE LOVE. FOR THE LAND., the Cleveland Cavaliers 2021 Season of Giving presented by Oswald impacted the lives of hundreds of families this holiday season. The Cavs were proud to team up with various local organizations to give back through a series of initiatives that captured the spirit of the holidays.

“The Season of Giving campaign that was presented with support from our great partners at Oswald was successful because of the caring and generosity of our full Cavaliers family. That includes our players, coaches and our staff, who along with our fans, contributed their time and resources to help those less fortunate in our community,” said Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO Len Komoroski.

Cavaliers Community Foundation Food Distribution in partnership with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank

The Cavaliers tipped off their Season of Giving presented by Oswald with the Cavaliers Community Foundation Food Distribution on Tuesday, November 9th.

Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff and the Cavs coaching staff were joined by Cavs player Isaac Okoro and other members of the front office to help distribute food to 500+ families pre-selected by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. The drive-through distribution took place on Gateway Plaza outside of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with the helpers loading vehicles with boxes of fresh and non-perishable food items.

Team Member Volunteer Program Week of Service Season of Giving Edition Monday, December 6-Friday, December 10

The Season of Giving edition of the Cavaliers 2021-22 Team Member Volunteer Program provided opportunities for the Rock Entertainment Group family, the Cavs, Monsters, Charge, Legion and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse staff, to engage in one or more volunteer activities to support several non-profit organizations throughout the northeast Ohio community. Forty team members volunteered 63 hours of service to Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Children’s Hunger Alliance and the Northeast Ohio SPCA Pet Shelter.

The Cavs Team Member Volunteer Program is an on-going organizational initiative that celebrates the rewards of giving back and the critical impact volunteers have on life in the community. Each Team Member is asked to volunteer eight individual hours of their time to achieve the organizational goal of 3,600 volunteer hours served annually.

Cavaliers Players Take a Timeout for a Virtual Visit with Young Patients at Cleveland Clinic Children’s & Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital for Rehabilitation

It looked a little different than in years past, but the impact was the same as the entire Cavs team paid a ZOOM visit to the pediatric patients at Cleveland Clinic Children’s and Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital for Rehabilitation on Tuesday, December 14th. Lifted spirits and smiling faces were the doctors’ orders for the day as conversations between the team and young patients ranged from talking hoops to sharing favorite movies, and what their superpower would be. In addition to the special time spent chatting it up with the kids, each patient received a special gift from the Cavs and an autographed card from the players.

Cleveland Cavaliers, Monsters and Charge Team Up with NEO Community for Successful 2021 Toy Drive

Through the generosity of the Northeast Ohio community, hundreds of children in our area will experience the magic of the season when they receive new toys collected as part of the Cleveland games between November 24th and December 15th, filling the bins with over 230 toys that was matched by the Cavaliers Community Foundation to bring the total to over 460 donated toys to be distributed to underserved families this holiday season.

Toys were delivered to Project ACT, Children’s Family Services, East End Neighborhood House, Cleveland Clinic Children’s, Cuyahoga County Division of Children & Family Services, Ohio Guidestone, and the Holiday Toy Drive Party for Ward 16.

Cleveland Charge mascot Pozzie delivered toys and cookies to children at the East End Neighborhood House along with hand-written notes from Charge players and tickets to an upcoming Charge game. Charge players visited the kids via Zoom to answer questions and wish them a happy holiday.

“The success of the 2021 toy drive is another wonderful example of how, even in this current landscape, the goodwill of our fans and those in the Northeast Ohio community shines through when it comes to helping others in need,” said Pam Frasco, Cavaliers vice president of community relations and executive director of the Cavs Community Foundation. “Working in true partnership with our fans to achieve such positive results is very rewarding for all involved!"