Cavs Community Clipboard - August 2021

Residents in three of Cleveland’s underserved neighborhoods were given the opportunity to fill their baskets with fresh produce and other food items provided by the Cleveland Food Bank (GCFB) at the Cavaliers Community Market presented by KeyBank this summer. The outdoor marketplace offered a selection of nutritious items to help pre-selected families living in the East Cleveland (July 27), Clark-Fulton (August 5), and Hough (August 28) neighborhoods put healthy meals on the table.

As part of the Cavaliers Community Market initiative, the Cavs and KeyBank also donated $15,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

“The KeyBank and Cleveland Cavaliers partnership donation allows the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to work towards our mission to ensure that everyone in our community has the nutritious food they need every day,” said Vincent E. Cushman, GCFB Produce Partnership Manager.

“With this partnership we are better equipped to target areas that are some of the hardest hit with food insecurity issues. Corporate sponsorship like this allow us to serve more neighborhoods and help us broaden our impact.”

Volunteers from KeyBank and the Cavaliers, that included the Cavs PowerHouse Dance Team and mascot Sir C.C. , assisted shoppers by packing and carrying bags to their cars.

“All of us at KeyBank are excited and honored to team up with the Cleveland Cavaliers to help the Greater Cleveland Food Bank fight hunger in our community,” said Timothy Burke, KeyBank Northeast Ohio Market President. “We thank the Cavs for the opportunity to partner with them and provide financial support and volunteers to this worthwhile effort.”

As part of the Cavaliers community COVID relief support, over the past year and a half the organization has collectively funded more than 500,000 meals for those in need across the region. In addition, over 3,300 pounds of food have been donated by Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.