Survivors, Fighters to be Honored at Saturday's Colorectal Cancer Awareness Night

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host their annual Colorectal Cancer Awareness Night this Saturday, March 2nd (vs. Detroit). In partnership with Fight Colorectal Cancer and Cleveland Clinic, the evening aims to bring awareness to and support the fight against colorectal cancer.
Fans at Saturday’s game will be able to learn about colorectal cancer prevention and can support the cause through various avenues at Quicken Loans Arena that night:
The highlight of the night will be the special halftime recognition where four colorectal cancer survivors and fighters will be honored on-court.
Tickets for Saturday’s game are still available and can be purchased at Cavs.com.
For more information on Fight Colorectal Cancer and the Cleveland Clinic, visit their respective websites at FightCRC.org and clevelandclinic.org/preventcoloncancer.