Vote Now for the Coliseum Era Bobblehead powered by FirstEnergy

When the Cavaliers celebrate their 50th season in 2019-20, fans can take a trip down memory lane as the team prepares to honor the past and look to the future of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball. Throughout the season-long celebration, fans can look forward to “Era Nights,” themed home games dedicated to remembering five historic periods of Cavs basketball beginning in 1970 when the team first joined the league as an NBA expansion team.

As part of the 50th Season Celebration lineup of giveaways, Cavs fans will have the opportunity to vote on which Cavaliers franchise legend from each of the five eras they want to see as an exclusive bobblehead. Fans selected Austin Carr as the nodding figurine to represent the “Early Years” of franchise history.

Up next, fans will have the opportunity to vote on the Richfield Coliseum Era bobblehead powered by FirstEnergy. Beginning July 29th through August 4th, fans can go to Cavs.com/Bobblehead to place their vote to determine who will represent the Cavs last decade at the Coliseum.

Bobblehead Era Nights to be commemorated during the 50th Season Celebration are:

Bobblehead #1 1970-1983: The Early Years

Bobblehead #2 1983-1993: The Richfield Coliseum Era

Bobblehead #3 1994-2003: The Gund Arena Era

Bobblehead #4 2003-2010: The New Wine & Gold Era

Bobblehead #5 2011-Present: The Championship Era and Beyond

Visit Cavs.com/Bobblehead for the Early Years ballot and for detailed information on the voting process for the 50th Season Celebration bobblehead giveaway.

In addition to the commemorative bobblehead giveaways, each Era Night will feature unique content and activities, in-game moments with special reunions being planned and more— all to give fans the opportunity to relive and experience the special moments in time that helped define the Wine & Gold.

The Cavs 2019-20 regular season schedule will be released in August followed by the complete season-long promotional schedule to be announced in September.