Cleveland at Washington Games Postponed

January 15, 2021
Cavs.com
Posted: Jan 15, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 – The National Basketball Association games scheduled for Sun., Jan. 17 and Mon., Jan. 18 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena have been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled games against the Cavaliers.

