Cleveland Cavaliers Host First CLE Market

The Cleveland Cavaliers are excited to announce CLE Market, a unique shopping experience featuring bundles of previously unreleased collectible bobbleheads, premium promotional items from the 2019-20 season, 50th season Cavs Team Shop merchandise and more!

Fans have two options to shop the CLE Market: on-site at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, August 8th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. or online at Cavs.com/Shop while supplies last.

Three CLE Market exclusive bundles will be available for purchase:

Rookie Pack – $30 ($100 value) A mystery bundle that includes one premium giveaway from the 2019-20 season and five Cavs collectable items.

Courtside Pack - $75 ($140 value) A mystery bundle that includes two premium giveaways from the 2019-20 season and four Cavs collectable items.