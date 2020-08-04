Cleveland Cavaliers Host First CLE Market

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The Cleveland Cavaliers are excited to announce CLE Market, a unique shopping experience featuring bundles of previously unreleased collectible bobbleheads, premium promotional items from the 2019-20 season, 50th season Cavs Team Shop merchandise and more!
Fans have two options to shop the CLE Market: on-site at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, August 8th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. or online at Cavs.com/Shop while supplies last.
Three CLE Market exclusive bundles will be available for purchase:
The CLE Market at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will feature two shopping formats that follow CDC recommendations for socially distanced events. Fans can choose to either safely order, pay and receive their purchase without having to leave their car through an outdoor drive-through system or make a walk-up purchase inside the Atrium near the Cleveland-Cliffs Entrance. CLE Market will be a cashless event, so all purchases at the FieldHouse must be made using a card.
Fans who choose to make a purchase inside the FieldHouse will be required to wear a face mask and will have their temperatures checked prior to admittance. Anyone above the temperature threshold of 100.4 degrees will not be permitted to enter. Additionally, all Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse employees will be wearing face masks and will maintain social distance protocols when possible. Equipment will be sanitized in between each transaction.
As a Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse exclusive, the first 70 fans to make a purchase will also receive a free autographed card from a current roster Cavalier (not available online).
Admission to the CLE Market at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is free but a ticket is encouraged and available now at www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com/market. For more details and information regarding the event, click here.