Cleveland 3 Team Alliance Joint Statement

“As Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek is laid to rest today, it reminds us of how thankful we are for the commitment and service he, and so many other members of our police and public safety community, provide every day. Officer Bartek was tragically killed during an attempted car-jacking and we have lost someone that was passionate about protecting and serving. He was also a life-long Cleveland sports fan and that, along with his special dedication to our community, is something we never take for granted and appreciate greatly. We extend our condolences to his family and friends as they experience this painful and senseless loss.”