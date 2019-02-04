Cavs Host Fourth Annual Chinese New Year Celebration this Tuesday

The Cavs will host their fourth annual Chinese New Year Celebration on Tuesday, February 5th when they take on the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena at 7:00 p.m. The Cavs Chinese New Year Celebration is part of an NBA league-wide initiative to pay tribute to its international fan base.

To celebrate the “Year of the Pig,” Cavs fans will enjoy the fun and traditions of this international theme night with special game presentation elements and concourse activations that reflect the history and culture that is home to many passionate NBA fans. The special theme night halftime performance will feature Wen-jing & Pei Pei, one of the top juggling duos in the world that started their careers as members of the famed Acrobats of China.

The Chinese New Year is a traditional celebration of the first day of the Chinese lunar calendar (February 5th this year) and is observed as a time for family and friends to be together. The Q’s main concourse will be decorated to celebrate the holiday and in-arena signage will display Cavs player names written in Chinese characters.

At The Q’s Social Zone (Sec. 123/124) on the main concourse fans can take a photo in front of a Chinese New Year Celebration backdrop.

The Confucius Institute at Cleveland State University will feature an interactive Chinese culture display on The Q's main concourse.

WGU members can stop by WGU Headquarters (Sec. 123) for special Chinese New Year snacks.

The Cavalier Girls and Cavs Mascot Moondog will entertain fans with specially themed performances throughout the game.

The NBA is the most watched professional sport in China, which is one of the league’s largest global markets. The Cavs have one of the largest subscriber bases in the NBA on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo with over 4.2 million followers. The locally broadcast game on FSO will also be streamed live on Tencent in China.

Follow the celebration on social media with hashtag #CavsCNY.