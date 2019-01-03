Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cedi Osman Stainless Steel Tumbler Giveaway

presented by Mountain Dew ICE
Posted: Jan 03, 2019

Cavs fans attending tomorrow’s matchup (Friday, January 4th) against the Utah Jazz at 7:30 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena will take home a Cedi Osman stainless steel tumbler presented by Mountain Dew ICE.

The reusable hot and cold beverage tumbler features #16 sporting the popular black Statement Edition uniform and depicts Osman in mid-dribble. The stainless-steel tumbler artwork also includes the 6-foot-8 forward’s signature across his jersey number, as well as his first name embossed along the bottom of the tumbler.

Tickets for Friday’s matchup and all Cavs 2018-19 home games are available at Cavs.com/Tickets. Cavs tickets can also be purchased at any of Discount Drug Mart's 58 northern Ohio locations. The Cavaliers 2018-19 promotional schedule features a great lineup of fan-favorite giveaways and memorable theme nights for fans of all ages throughout the season. Visit Cavs.com/Promos.

For the latest news and updates, fans can follow the team’s official Twitter feed and Instagram account at @cavs and on Facebook at facebook.com/cavs.

Cedi Steel Tumbler - January 3, 2019

Jan 3, 2019  |  00:58
Osman, Cedi, Cavaliers, Jazz, Releases, 1-4-19 vs. Jazz

