Cedi Osman Stainless Steel Tumbler Giveaway

Cavs fans attending tomorrow’s matchup (Friday, January 4th) against the Utah Jazz at 7:30 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena will take home a Cedi Osman stainless steel tumbler presented by Mountain Dew ICE.

The reusable hot and cold beverage tumbler features #16 sporting the popular black Statement Edition uniform and depicts Osman in mid-dribble. The stainless-steel tumbler artwork also includes the 6-foot-8 forward’s signature across his jersey number, as well as his first name embossed along the bottom of the tumbler.

Tickets for Friday’s matchup and all Cavs 2018-19 home games are available at Cavs.com/Tickets. Cavs tickets can also be purchased at any of Discount Drug Mart's 58 northern Ohio locations. The Cavaliers 2018-19 promotional schedule features a great lineup of fan-favorite giveaways and memorable theme nights for fans of all ages throughout the season. Visit Cavs.com/Promos.

